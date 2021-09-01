Manchester City are reportedly looking to be in pole position for a future transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and will surely be earning a big move to one of Europe’s super-clubs before too long, and it may be City are in the strongest position to strike a deal.

That’s the claim being made by Bild, who report that City are the best-placed to afford the move, with Haaland’s release clause set to be as low as €75million from January onwards.

It perhaps makes sense that Pep Guardiola and co. might be doing all they can to win this transfer battle after a frustrating summer at the Etihad Stadium.

City lost the legendary Sergio Aguero on a free transfer, and failed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham despite interest in him, as reported by the Telegraph and others.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have just signed Romelu Lukaku, Man Utd have brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paris Saint-Germain have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up front, so City’s need for a signing like Haaland certainly seems greatest.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona probably can’t be entirely ruled out, though Spanish clubs have really suffered financially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

City would surely be a tempting destination for a player like Haaland, who will want to win the biggest trophies and who should score buckets of goals given the amount of chances Guardiola’s stylish attacking side creates.