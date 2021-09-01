Man United defender pleads guilty to three driving offences during court appearance

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to three driving offences following an appearance in front of Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claim Wan-Bissaka, 23, was called to court following an incident on June 23, 2021, which saw him pulled over by police.

The English defender is understood to have been stopped by local police earlier in the summer where, following standard checks, it was discovered that the 23-year-old was banned from driving.

Wan-Bissaka, who was caught speeding in his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus, has now pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a licence and without insurance.

The Red Devils’ star will now be forced to wait until September 16 which is when the hearing for his latest offences have been adjourned. Both cases are expected to be transferred to Skipton Magistrates’ Court.

The outcome from Wednesday’s court appearance has seen the 23-year-old given unconditional bail until later this month.