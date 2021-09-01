Man United settle on next summer’s number one transfer priority

No sooner has this summer’s transfer window closed and some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, are already preparing their recruitment plans for next season. It is widely expected that while the likes of Jack Grealish, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated this summer’s transfer window, next year will see Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland own the sporting headlines.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claim the Norweigan marksman is set to become the subject of one of Europe’s biggest transfer tug-o-wars.

The outlet claim that despite the recent resigning of global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United are the one club already prioritising the signing of Haaland.

Dortmund’s prolific marksman is understood to have a release clause of just £68m which is set to become active next summer and it is almost a given that all the big clubs will be vying for his signature.

MORE: Chelsea legend takes BRUTAL swipe at Arsenal following disastrous transfer

ESPN claims that the Red Devils will go all out to land the Norway international with their future transfer plans unaffected by the recent capture of Ronaldo which have seen the Portuguese forward awarded a bumper salary.

Since joining Dortmund 18-months ago, Haaland, 21, has featured in 64 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a whopping 81 goals, along the way.