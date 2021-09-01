Man United player’s transfer away falls through after Red Devils see replacement bid rejected

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has seen a transfer to Borussia Dortmund fall through as the Red Devils couldn’t bring in a replacement.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at AC Milan and put in some decent performances to perhaps show he’s still worth keeping around at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems likely to remain the first choice for United for the time being, but Dalot will now get the chance to compete for that place as he wasn’t allowed to make the move to Dortmund.

This is because Man Utd themselves saw a bid rejected for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, according to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger in the tweet below, as also cited by the Daily Star.

Trippier could have been an interesting signing for United as it would’ve given them the option of using a more attacking full-back than Wan-Bissaka, but Dalot could also do well in that kind of role.

Some MUFC fans will be disappointed that a proven player like Trippier couldn’t be brought in, but Dalot has shown plenty of potential and now could be his chance to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

