After a stunning transfer window at Old Trafford, Manchester United have been brought back down to earth with a bump as one of their stars wound up in court on Wednesday for serious driving offences.

It’s the last thing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to deal with, particularly if the player concerned, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, ends up getting a long ban.

The right-back is understood to have been driving his Lamborghini without insurance and also driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (driving whilst disqualified).

According to the Mirror, the player attended Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court, to answer the charges.

MORE: Liverpool miss out on stunning coup

It’s alleged that the offences took place whilst he was on A34 in Stockport.

Given his previous good disqualification, this is more than likely to be taken into account when the judge passes sentence.

More Stories / Latest News Man United settle on next summer’s number one transfer priority Antoine Griezmann delivers classy parting message to Barcelona supporters as he returns to Atletico Madrid (Video) Barcelona officially unveil their new number 10 following Messi’s move to PSG

It’s unclear as to what impact there would be should his disqualification be extended, though Solskjaer might want to remind Wan-Bissaka, and the squad in general, of their responsibilities, particularly with so much focus back on the club at this point in time.