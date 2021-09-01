Club held talks over signing Man Utd attacker on deadline day after missing out on Arsenal flop

Lyon reportedly tried signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on transfer deadline day after also attempting to bring in Willian from Arsenal, according to L’Equipe.

In the end, however, neither of these moves worked out for Lyon, with Martial deciding to stay at Man Utd, while Willian ended up leaving Arsenal for Corinthians.

Martial would have been an interesting player to see move after years of stagnation at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman surely capable of better performances than we’ve seen from him for some time now.

Having initially looked a huge prospect when he joined the Red Devils, Martial really hasn’t lived up to his potential and it might’ve been good for him to try a change of scene.

It’s somewhat surprising that the 25-year-old opted to remain at United at this point, with competition for places likely to be higher than ever after the summer signings of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Willian, meanwhile, proved a total flop at Arsenal but might’ve had one more successful European venture in him if he’d accepted an offer from Lyon.

In a way it’s a shame to see Willian leave Europe like this after such a great career with Chelsea, but it’s perhaps unsurprising he favoured finally moving back to his home country Brazil.