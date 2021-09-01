Things appear to be going from bad to worse at Arsenal, with news that new signing, Martin Odegaard, is already unhappy with one aspect of club life.

The Norwegian rejoined the north Londoners after Real Madrid made it clear that he was no longer part of their plans.

Mikel Arteta was quick to act, and added the youngster to a summer transfer haul of a multitude of signings.

Time will tell if the Spaniard has got it right, with the break in Premier League fixtures for the internationals giving him and his squad time to reset and re-focus.

Odegaard clearly won’t be happy until the Amazon documentary cameras are given the old heave-ho, however.

“I must admit that it’s not my favourite thing to have cameras everywhere,” he said in a recent press conference, cited by the Mirror.

“You automatically think a bit more about what you are saying when there are cameras there, but the crew is discreet.”

Arteta, for his part, disagreed with his player and believes that having the cameras around will provide exactly the type of footage that supporters need to see to give them a move fuller understanding of the inner workings of the club, even though he wasn’t initially consulted about it.

“I experienced it a few years ago when I was at Man City and we are going to help as much as possible, for everybody to see what this club means and how things are done at the football club,” he said to Goal.

“[We will] be as transparent as we can to show the values, integrity, passions and where we are trying to drive this football club. Hopefully, it is a perfect year to show that.

“We need to make it happen. It is down to us to try to produce the best piece that we can, so everybody can feel part of what we do and our fans can be proud of what we do.”