Newcastle United are a disaster zone at present, with Mike Ashley steering the ship towards Championship oblivion.

The chairman has long since seemed interested in doing what’s best for the club, preferring to line his own pockets rather than invest in the squad.

That was evident again on deadline day, when the Magpies failed to get a couple of deals over the line which would surely have made them more competitive for at least the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

As it is, they have the same squad as at the back end of last season.

MORE: Liverpool miss out on stunning coup

One deal that didn’t come off was the signing of Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

According to the Telegraph, a late refusal to pay his loan fee and salary meant that Steve Bruce had to accept defeat. Despite chasing him for much of the summer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Harry Maguire responds to “amazing” Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Man Utd Deadline day failure sums up Newcastle United’s predicament under Steve Bruce Video: West Ham fans will love the sight of Nikola Vlasic tying Man United new boy Raphael Varane in knots

Such a short-term attitude doesn’t do Ashley any favours whatsoever.

It’s clear that he still wants to sell the Magpies, but putting as little money as possible into the north east giant whilst he’s waiting for a buyer is penny pinching at its finest.