Video: Gary Neville gives reassuring take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s age

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given a reassuring take on Cristiano Ronaldo despite him arriving at Old Trafford at the age of 36.

The Portugal international is clearly not coming back to Man Utd at his peak, but he remains one of the finest footballers in the world and Neville is confident about his fitness levels.

In words that should put some Red Devils fans’ minds at ease, Neville insists that signing Ronaldo now is more like signing any other player at the age of 28 or 29.

Watch the video below for Neville’s take on Ronaldo’s return to United and what he will bring to the club…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Neville played alongside Ronaldo in his first spell at United, so he’ll know all about what kind of a presence he can be in the MUFC dressing room.

United surely needed an elite goal-scorer and in Ronaldo they now have one that could make all the difference in this season’s title race.

