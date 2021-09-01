Far from being happy with their club’s transfer business in the summer window, Newcastle United’s supporters are even more disconnected from the hierarchy after the club confirmed the signing of Mexican teenager, Santiago Munoz.

The 19-year-old Mexican striker that no one had ever heard of before his capture, has clearly left the Toon Army underwhelmed and some have even labelled it as a PR stunt.

Back in 2005, the Goal! franchise of films began with the story of a South American striker – Santiago Munez – signing for Newcastle.

The parallels are eerily similar, and the club even announced his hire with ‘The dream begins,’ which was the original film’s slogan.

An initial 18-month loan deal sees him join the club’s academy set-up, per Newcastle’s official website.

? ??? ????? ??????… ? Newcastle United have completed the signing of 19-year old striker, Santiago Muñóz. Welcome, Santi! ??? — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 31, 2021

With three goals and three assists in just 13 Mexican top-flight matches for Santos Laguna, it’s clear Munoz has pedigree.

However, there’s no escaping the similarities with Kuno Becker’s character, and that’s riled the fan base.

Can’t believe we’ve signed him just for the vibes whilst our first team is at bare bones — Lewis Mishner (@LewisMishner_) August 31, 2021

Did Anna Friel make sure he passed his medical? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 31, 2021

Announce gavin Harris next pic.twitter.com/nlmSo3C5M8 — Matty Duggan (@mattyduggan) August 31, 2021