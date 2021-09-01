The state of Newcastle United’s transfer window is likely to drive a huge wedge in the relationship between manager, Steve Bruce, and owner, Mike Ashley.

The signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal represents the only real piece of business done by the Magpies during the summer, though as he was already with the club on loan, his hire can’t be said to have ‘improved’ the squad.

Santiago Munoz’s capture for the academy has garnered more column inches than it should, simply because he’s from South America and is one letter away from fictional Newcastle footballer, Santiago Munez, of Goal! films fame.

All jokes aside, the fact that the Magpies are the only Premier League club not to have strengthened their squad, per the Telegraph, is no laughing matter.

To make matters worse, according to RMC, cited by Sports Mole, Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara turned down a deadline day move to the north east.

It brings into sharp focus just how difficult it is going to be for Steve Bruce this season, and evidences that no player wants to come to Tyneside whilst things remain as they are, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.