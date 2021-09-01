Photo: Lionel Messi arrives in Caracas ahead of Argentina’s fixture against Venezuela

The Argentina national team is back together for the first time since winning the Copa America in Brazil. Lionel Scaloni’s men arrived Tuesday in Caracas, Venezuela, including the three PSG de France footballers.

Lionel Messi, along with Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes, arrived in Caracas on a private plane and went directly to rest at the concentration hotel to be at the disposal of coach Lionel Scaloni.

Messi comes from having his first official minutes at PSG last Sunday in their victory over Stade de Reims, while Di María was the starter and Paredes also entered in the final minutes of the match.