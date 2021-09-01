(Photo) Saul Niguez en route to London following Chelsea move

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Saul Niguez, who was loaned to Chelsea during the final hours of Tuesday’s transfer deadline day, has been spotted en route to England’s capital.

Niguez, 26, has become the latest big name to join Thomas Tuchel’s talented littered side.

Following the Spanish midfielder’s move, which will see him join on loan with the option for Chelsea to turn his move permanent next year (Fabrizio Romano), was recently confirmed by the Blues.

Set to team up with his new teammates for the new 2021-22 season, Niguez has posted an image of himself travelling to Chelsea’s headquarters with the caption: “See you there Chelsea!”