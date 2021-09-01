PSG ace discusses returning to the Costa Rica national team

It’s been a while since Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has played for Costa Rica. This summer, the 34-year-old didn’t suit up for the Gold Cup competition but is ready to help his country qualify for another FIFA World Cup.

In this FIFA window, Costa Rica will play on Thursday against Panama at the Rommel Fernández Stadium. Over the weekend, they’ll host Mexico on September 5 at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, and finally, they will also host Jamaica on Wednesday, September 8.

Ahead of these fixtures, Navas spoke to the media, where Marca relayed his comments. One of the questions asked is over his return to the national team.

“Yes, of course, we are very happy, with all the desire to be in the next World Cup, I think it would be good for us as footballers, for the fans, the media and for the country in general and we are going to fight for that” Navas said.

Navas is in his mid-30’s, so there were questions regarding if this would be his last run with the Costa Rican national team. However, the goalkeeper indicated that he lives day to day and enjoys every game with the Central American team.

“I don’t know, time will tell. I have to live each moment and I hope to be long enough, but we are going to see it step by step,” Navas said.