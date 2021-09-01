It may have taken right up until the last moments of the summer transfer window, but as with the capture of Romelu Lukaku, the loan signing of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid is an absolute game-changer.

Still only 26 years of age, Saul has already amassed an incredible 447 games for the Rojiblancos, and has been one of their most consistent performers over the past few seasons.

He is an incredibly combative and competitive individual that also weighs in with goals, and the physicality of the Premier League will be right up his alley.

Blues fans will have already seen him in action up close in the Champions League battles between the two sides.

MORE: Liverpool miss out on stunning coup

As Thomas Tuchel goes looking for the formula that will win Chelsea the Premier League, he knows in Saul that the player has what it takes to help get them over the line.

Having just come off the back of a title-winning campaign with Atleti, in which he again played a huge part, Saul arrives hungry and ready for a new challenge.

More Stories / Latest News Why Jesse Lingard to West Ham transfer fell through Man United player’s transfer away falls through after Red Devils see replacement bid rejected These Newcastle fans are disgusted by club’s ‘PR stunt’ in signing Santiago Munoz

It’s a transfer that doesn’t really have a downside as far as the Stamford Bridge outfit are concerned, and the fans will quickly understand what a smart move this is.