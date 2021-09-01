Saul breaks silence on Chelsea transfer, squad number, and what position he’ll play

Saul Niguez has spoken out about his transfer to Chelsea after his deadline day loan move from Atletico Madrid was made official last night.

The Spain international has been a world class performer for Atletico down the years, even if he’d slightly fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone towards the end of his time with the club.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited to see this top talent joining Thomas Tuchel’s squad in what has been a fine transfer window for the Blues.

Speaking about his move to Stamford Bridge, Saul discussed how excited he is to be joining the European Champions, competing with big names like N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic for a place in midfield, and possibly taking the number 17 shirt.

“They are the Champions of Europe. It’s very positive for me. My parents can’t believe it. They are Atletico fans! It’s a great opportunity for me, they are happy for me,” Saul said.

“They are a fantastic team in the Premier League. I don’t speak English, I want to learn it. I know how to say what my name is! That’s it.

MORE: How close Cristiano Ronaldo came to joining Chelsea

“I don’t know what my plan is for tomorrow. Probably when I arrive I will go to the hotel and then immediately to training. Later, I will probably have to spend time with the club media, do interviews, photos…

“I’m looking forward to the trip, I’m about to go packing my suitcase. I want to be there and start a new adventure.

“It’s a number I had at Atletico Madrid, it’s a number I like. I had it at Atletico. I had it in my early days.” – On possibly wearing the number 17 at Chelsea.

“The team is the host and then you have to adapt to the coach, to the city… Today I’ve not read anything, other days they did tell me to go to Chelsea and other teams, and I feel that I have affection for people in England.

“At 11:57 p.m. we finished reviewing the contract and they had to see it there … I was like De Gea. I thought: ‘This is not going to come in and that’s it.’ It has been a long afternoon and night.

“My wife was very nervous, we have had some very complicated days, because this decision is not easy. Leaving my house on a new adventure is complicated.

“Chelsea has promised me to train in my position, to play we will see. To return to certain customs that I do not do now, that is the most important reason for my decision.

“The three midfielders who are playing are at a high level, it will not be easy to play, but if I put my mind to it and fight it, I can get it.

“Yesterday I was staying. I’m sorry not to say goodbye to the fans. If I had known that Sunday was my last game I would have approached the fans at the end. Griezmann and I together? The feeling is that it was one for the other.”

“I’ll give it a try and see what happens. Give it my all and help Chelsea so that he [Tuchel] can see the Saúl I want to show. Not just a versatile player. They promised me that I would play in my position. It was very important.

“From the beginning of the summer I found out that the club wanted me to leave. It was hard.

“Kepa [Arrizabalaga] being at Chelsea has been an important step in my decision.

“I owe everything to Diego [Simeone] and he has to be selfish and think about the group. I think we all come out on top. Antoine comes and I go to a huge club like Chelsea.

“I saw myself stuck in a position that was not mine. Chelsea’s option was to get out of the comfort zone, a challenge. Two days ago I told my wife that I was staying.”