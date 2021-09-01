Video: Takehiro Tomiyasu makes vow to Arsenal fans after completing transfer

Arsenal’s new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu sent the fans a message after his transfer was made official late last night.

The Japan international joins from Bologna in what looks a smart piece of business by the Gunners, especially with Hector Bellerin departing for Real Betis in another major deadline day move.

Bellerin’s form had taken a bit of a dip in recent times and it’s not too surprising Arsenal were keen to replace him, with Tomiyasu looking like a potentially major upgrade after impressing in Serie A.

Watch the video clip below as the 22-year-old spoke to Arsenal fans for the first time, vowing to give it his all in the red and white shirt…

Hi Tomi! ? ? "I promise you I will give everything to contribute to the team. I'm looking forward to seeing you in the stadium." It's time for a message from our latest signing… ? pic.twitter.com/p22bQhs0q5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

Tomiyasu joins Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Aaron Ramsdale and Nuno Tavares in joining Arsenal this summer.

It’s been a terrible start to the season on the pitch for Mikel Arteta’s side, but these signings look promising and could have a positive impact once they all settle in.