Video: Takehiro Tomiyasu makes vow to Arsenal fans after completing transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu sent the fans a message after his transfer was made official late last night.

The Japan international joins from Bologna in what looks a smart piece of business by the Gunners, especially with Hector Bellerin departing for Real Betis in another major deadline day move.

Bellerin’s form had taken a bit of a dip in recent times and it’s not too surprising Arsenal were keen to replace him, with Tomiyasu looking like a potentially major upgrade after impressing in Serie A.

Watch the video clip below as the 22-year-old spoke to Arsenal fans for the first time, vowing to give it his all in the red and white shirt…

More Stories / Latest News
Saul breaks silence on Chelsea transfer, squad number, and what position he’ll play
Jamie Carragher happy that Liverpool no longer make ‘stupid decisions’ in the transfer market
Arsenal star holds clear-the-air talks with Mikel Arteta following transfer saga

MORE: Arsenal star holds clear-the-air talks with Arteta

Tomiyasu joins Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Aaron Ramsdale and Nuno Tavares in joining Arsenal this summer.

It’s been a terrible start to the season on the pitch for Mikel Arteta’s side, but these signings look promising and could have a positive impact once they all settle in.

More Stories Takehiro Tomiyasu

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.