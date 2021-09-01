Top 10 signings of the summer: Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd, five PSG additions, and Chelsea new-boy

The transfer window is over at last, and it’s been one of the most eventful of recent years as some of the world’s biggest names have made moves to new clubs this summer.

Not only has Lionel Messi ended his long association with Barcelona by moving to Paris Saint-Germain, but Cristiano Ronaldo is also back at Manchester United after 12 years away.

Some elite young talents like Jadon Sancho and Eduardo Camavinga have also been on the move, while PSG added a few other world class superstars to their team alongside Messi.

In no particular order, here is our pick for the ten best signings of the summer, plus a few more honourable mentions at the end…

Cristiano Ronaldo

Still a world class goal-scorer, still one of the biggest names in world sport, let alone football – Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old may not be the player he was in his first spell at Man Utd, but everyone is surely excited to see him back in English football, with the Portugal international looking an ideal signing to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side more of a goal threat.

United finished 2nd in the Premier League last season but didn’t quite have enough in them to keep up with Manchester City, though a huge signing like Ronaldo could make the difference.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has finally left Barcelona and is sure to be an incredible signing for PSG.

The Argentine is still arguably the best footballer on the planet and he’ll now have the pleasure of linking up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, in a front three comparable to the legendary ‘MSN’ of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez at Barcelona a few years ago.

PSG may have missed out on the Ligue 1 title as Lille earned a surprise victory last season, but the arrival of Messi surely makes PSG the comfortable title favourites and among the main contenders for the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos

In what has been a remarkable summer for PSG, Sergio Ramos has also joined the club on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

It’s pretty surreal to think of Ramos and Messi in the same team after they were rivals in La Liga for so long, but it’s sure to give Mauricio Pochettino a heck of a squad to work with.

Ramos is an elite defender and a serial winner whose experience could be crucial to helping PSG make that step up in Europe in particular.