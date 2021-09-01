The saga of the on-off Harry Kane move from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City eventually ended with a whimper rather than a bang.

What would’ve been a British transfer record for the second time in the same window and by the same club was not to be.

Clearly, everyone has had something to say about the matter, and aside from his statement made once it became clear Kane would be staying in north London, he’s stayed quiet.

Until now.

To his credit, the centre-forward appeared to be open and honest with answers to any questions whilst away with England.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Five Live, Kane noted that his “conscience is clear” and also that supporters “don’t always get the full story.”

It appears that his words were chosen carefully but deliberately, and it arguably leaves more questions than answers.

There’s no doubt he still harbours a desire to join Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling outfit, and it will be an interesting exercise in seeing what details are leaked about City’s failed bid in due course.