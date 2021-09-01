“Unreal recovery!” Some Crystal Palace fans react to attacker’s positive recovery footage

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Following an injury to his Achilles, Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has been spotted continuing with his recovery and fans of the Eagles could not be more excited.

Eze, 23, joined Palace last summer following a £16m move from Championship side QPR.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, the talented young attacker has gone on to enjoy an impressive breakthrough.

Having featured in 36 matches, for former manager Roy Hodgson last season, Eze managed to directly contribute to a decent 10 goals, in all competitions.

However, following an untimely and hugely unfortunate injury, sustained during a training session back in May (Sky Sports), the 23-year-old has been forced to watch on from the sidelines ever since.

Eberechi Eze was a stand out performer for Crystal Palace last season.

Looking to get back to action as soon as possible so he can help new manager Patrick Vieira guide the side to success, Eze has recently been spotted putting in some cardio training.

MORE: (Video) Cristiano Ronaldo hails Sir Alex Ferguson during first interview since rejoining Man United

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo says Man United can count on him ‘for everything’
Attacker helped persuade Emerson Royal to join Tottenham Hotspur
Mike Ashley needs to take a long hard look in the mirror after this Newcastle failure

The footage, which shows the attacker running on a treadmill, was posted on the player’s official social media team and has consequently drawn positive reactions from several Eagles fans.

More Stories Eberechi Eze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.