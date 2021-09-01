“Unreal recovery!” Some Crystal Palace fans react to attacker’s positive recovery footage

Following an injury to his Achilles, Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has been spotted continuing with his recovery and fans of the Eagles could not be more excited.

Eze, 23, joined Palace last summer following a £16m move from Championship side QPR.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, the talented young attacker has gone on to enjoy an impressive breakthrough.

Having featured in 36 matches, for former manager Roy Hodgson last season, Eze managed to directly contribute to a decent 10 goals, in all competitions.

However, following an untimely and hugely unfortunate injury, sustained during a training session back in May (Sky Sports), the 23-year-old has been forced to watch on from the sidelines ever since.

Looking to get back to action as soon as possible so he can help new manager Patrick Vieira guide the side to success, Eze has recently been spotted putting in some cardio training.

The footage, which shows the attacker running on a treadmill, was posted on the player’s official social media team and has consequently drawn positive reactions from several Eagles fans.

Eze looking good be back soon maybe — mick hatfield (@mickhatfield22) August 31, 2021

He’s back soon, tears in my eyes — Mitchell SZN (@JacobMozz) August 31, 2021