Video: Astonishing moment as a clearly frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo slaps Ireland defender O’Shea

Tonight was supposed to be the night where Cristiano Ronaldo set the all-time international goalscoring record, but it’s not going to plan so far after he missed a penalty and the Republic of Ireland went on to take the lead.

There’s still time for things to turn around, but the new Man United signing is clearly losing his cool and he escaped punishment for this weird attempt at a slap on O’Shea:

