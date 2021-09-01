(Video) Barcelona officially unveil their new number 10 following Messi’s move to PSG

La Liga giants Barcelona have officially confirmed which player will now wear their iconic number 10 shirt, following the recent departure of club legend Lionel Messi, who joined Paris-Saint Germain earlier this summer.

The 26-time Spanish league winners were forced to bid farewell to their greatest ever player during a summer transfer window that was full of surprises.

Messi, 33, joined Paris-Saint Germain after financial regulations prevented him from renewing his contract with the Catalan outfit.

With the Argentine now plying his trade in France’s top-flight, the opportunity for a player from the next generation to wear his iconic number 10 shirt presented itself.

Taking to their official social media, Barcelona has confirmed that attacker Ansu Fati is now the club’s new number 10.

Some big boots to fill.