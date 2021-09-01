Although it took right up until the very last moment of the summer transfer window to be completed, the capture of Saul Niguez has left everyone at Chelsea excited, as well as one of their ex-players, Jason Cundy.

Signed on loan for the season, the Atletico Madrid midfielder will add depth to the Blues midfield and also provide an associative presence in attack when required.

In short, he’s the perfect addition to Thomas Tuchel’s European champions, and it’s no wonder that Cundy was so effusive in his praise on talkSPORT.