Opinions are still varied among the fans when it comes to what kind of tackle warrants a straight red card, but it’s pretty accepted that going in with a straight leg and your studs up is going to give the referee a decision to make.
It was expected that Jules Kounde would be a Chelsea player by now after speculation all summer, but The BBC confirmed that Sevilla refused to let him go for less than his €80m release clause.
He was in action tonight for France, but he won’t finish the game after he was sent off for this challenge, and it does look like a bad one in the replays:
The red also came with the score locked at 1-1, so Bosnia have a great chance to take at least a point from this. It also turns out the tackle was on Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac who had to be helped off afterwards:
