Video: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Irish hearts with a very late double to win it for Portugal as he takes another record

You knew that Cristiano Ronaldo’s night wasn’t going to end on the penalty miss earlier, and he’s come up big yet again with a late double to give Portugal a win over the Republic of Ireland.

Ireland were heading into the last minute with a lead, but two late strikes from the Man United star gave the home team the win, while he also claimed the record of being the all-time top international goalscorer:

The equaliser was a goal that Ronaldo may have scored 100 times before, but the leap and the header is still as powerful as ever, and you could say the same about the winner too: