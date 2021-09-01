Following his dramatic return to Manchester United, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence for the very first time.

The final few days of this summer’s transfer window saw Ronaldo, 36, leave Juventus and resign for the Red Devils, 12 years since departing.

Although initial reports hinted that the world-class forward may end up at the blue half of Manchester, all signs quickly pointed to a fairytale Old Trafford reunion.

Speaking during his first official interview since sealing a dream transfer back to his old stomping ground, the 36-year-old has taken the time to hail the role former manager and club legend Sir Alex Ferguson continues to play in his professional career.

“For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me,” Ronaldo said. “He helped me a lot.”

“He taught me many things and in my opinion, of course, he has a big role because of the relationship that we had – we keep in touch all the time.

“He’s an unbelievable person and I really him a lot. He was the main key for me to be in the position that I am that I signed for Manchester United.”