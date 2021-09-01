As long as there are no issues with injury or quarantining after the international break, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United a week on Saturday.

The Portuguese was signed in an incredible summer transfer window coup, and he is clearly excited to get to work under his old team-mate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Noting his great relationship with the Norwegian, Ronaldo said there would be no problem having him as his manager now, and that he will be able to be counted on for everything.

Music to every Man United fan’s ears.