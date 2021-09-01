Video: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk appears furious as a fan interrupts his post-match interview

Most football fans who invade the pitch probably have good intentions, and it can occasionally lead to heartwarming scenes as they get autographs or selfies before being carted away.

It’s easy to forget that it must be deeply unsettling to just see someone running at you and you don’t know what kind of person they are, while it’s also likely that Virgil van Dijk wasn’t really that keen on this fan interrupting his post-match interview tonight:

The Liverpool star doesn’t even want to give any impression that he’s going to humour him as he bats him away with a glorious stiff arm, while you can be sure the police and security weren’t far behind him.