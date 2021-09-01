Video: Man City keeper Gavin Bazunu denies Cristiano Ronaldo all-time international record with sublime penalty stop

There may be a running joke among some fans that Cristiano Ronaldo is only good for scoring penalties as he gets older, but he didn’t find the back of the net against Ireland tonight.

His next Portugal goal will give him the all-time international goalscoring record, so Man City fans will be delighted that it was their loanee Gavin Bazunu who produced a fine save to deny the new Man United signing:

