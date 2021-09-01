Manchester United fans might want to look away now, after a video surfaced of their new defensive anchor, Raphael Varane, being absolutely tied in knots by Nikola Vlasic.

The now West Ham striker previously came up against the Frenchman when CSKA Moscow played Real Madrid in the Champions League.

With Vlasic bearing down on goal and Varane trying to show him outside, the latter got it all wrong and was beaten with ease before Vlasic fired home.