Why Jesse Lingard to West Ham transfer fell through

West Ham United reportedly refused to pay Manchester United’s £25million asking price for Jesse Lingard this summer.

The England international was widely expected to return to the Hammers in a permanent deal this season, but it didn’t work out as he was simply too expensive for them, according to talkSPORT.

Lingard had a superb loan spell with David Moyes’ side in the second half of last season, when he surprised his doubters by emerging as one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League.

It seems Man Utd held firm on their demands for Lingard, however, and West Ham simply couldn’t go that high, even though some fans might be questioning if that was the right move.

It will now be interesting to see if Lingard can work his way back into United’s plans after showing what he can do in his time in east London.

The 28-year-old had completely fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, but he’s surely now worth giving more opportunities to after getting back to his best last term.

West Ham might also have to think seriously about trying again for Lingard in January if he’s still not playing regularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.