Video: Emotional moment as Willian is reunited with his father in Brazil after leaving Arsenal

Willian shared an emotional moment as he was reunited with his father back in Brazil after leaving Arsenal for a transfer to Corinthians.

The 33-year-old had a difficult year at the Emirates Stadium, failing to look anything like the player we saw performing at such a high level for so many years at Chelsea.

Willian will now hope to revive his career with Corinthians, and it looks like returning to his home country is perhaps precisely what he needed right now.

Watch below for what is clearly an emotional moment for the player as he embraces his father after arriving in Brazil and signing for his new club…

Willian reunited with his father in Brazil after signing for Corinthians ?? pic.twitter.com/78IRZOhkjq — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 1, 2021

Arsenal fans may not have taken to Willian after his below-par spell in north London, but they’ll hopefully be wishing him the best now in what are likely to be the closing stages of his top-level career.