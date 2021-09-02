Although his time at Manchester United started off brilliantly, Angel Di Maria had soon realised what a mistake he’d made in joining the Red Devils.

Despite being a world star, the Argentinian couldn’t seem to string two or three decent performances together, and it wouldn’t be long before the Old Trafford faithful were on his case.

As often happens when a big name doesn’t perform, they’re considered a complete waste of money, but Di Maria has opened up on why his time in Manchester didn’t go as well as it really should have.

“My problem at Manchester was the coach,” he was quoted as saying to TyC Sports, cited by the Mirror.

“Van Gaal was the worst of my career. “I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes.

“He displaced me from one day to the other, he didn’t like players being more than him.”

He isn’t the first and won’t be the last to criticise the Dutchman, who was very much an acquired taste.

Who can forget the time that he ripped into Wayne Rooney whilst United were on a pre-season tour and told him how to shoot.

A strange but oddly entertaining man.