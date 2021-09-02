It’s one of the most iconic shirts in world football, and anyone wearing the Manchester United number seven shirt, does so with a degree of responsibility.

Some of the greatest players that have passed through the Old Trafford ranks have had the pleasure of being anointed with it.

George Best, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo are just four of its most famous wearers.

It’s believed that with the Portuguese’s signing for the Red Devils now having become official, that the club may even try to apply for special dispensation to have him wear it again.

However, not every player that’s worn it has been a success, and some can’t even understand what all of the fuss is about.

“I didn’t give a f*** about the Manchester United No.7,” he told TYC Sports, cited by the Mirror.

“At first they talked to me a lot about it… it was just a shirt.”

Perhaps the way his career panned out in the red half of Manchester is as much to do with his ire as anything else.