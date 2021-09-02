Hope for Arsenal as flops could still seal transfers away in next few days

Arsenal could reportedly have some hope of offloading a few of their unwanted squad players in the next few days.

The transfer window may have shut for Premier League clubs and most other top leagues around Europe, but there’s still time for teams from Turkey to get players in.

According to football.london, Mohamed Elneny is one player being eyed by Turkish clubs, while Sead Kolasinac had also been in talks over a move to Fenerbahce, but this has supposedly now broken down over personal terms.

Arsenal fans would surely love to see the back of these players, who are no longer regulars in Mikel Arteta’s side after never really showing they’re of the required standard to play for a club of this size.

Cedric Soares hasn’t really impressed at Arsenal
Cedric Soares is another Arsenal flop mentioned in football.london’s report, though they state that it’s currently looking likely that the former Southampton man will turn down the chance to move to Fenerbahce as he wants to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal.

Still, the very fact that the Turkish transfer window is still open and their clubs are eyeing up Arsenal players will give Gooners some cause for optimism about offloading some of their deadwood in the next few days.

