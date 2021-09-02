Arsenal had to take a precautionary measure in their friendly win against Brentford today, in a blow that has now cost Mohamed Elneny the chance to play for Egypt in their next game, per Mahmoud Diaa.

The Egyptian journalist has shared that Elneny will not be with the Pharaohs as they face off against his pal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabon in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday night.

Diaa adds that Elneny suffered a muscle injury against Brentford and will miss the Gabon encounter after a medical report landed with Egypt from Arsenal’s staff.

According to Chris Wheatley, the injury is not serious and the defensive midfielder was taken off as a precaution, in some encouraging news for Mikel Arteta.

???? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ??????? ???? ????? ????? ???? ??? ?? ??????? ?????? ????? ??? ??????? ????? ???? ????? ???? ??? ????? ???? ??????? ?????? ?? ?????? ????? ????? ?????? — Mahmoud Diaa (@MahmoudDiaaaa) September 2, 2021

I’m told Elneny’s injury is not serious. He was taken off against Brentford as a precaution. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 2, 2021

Given that Granit Xhaka was sent off against Manchester City, a tie which Elneny entered at the halfway point, Arteta seems likely to call on the Egyptian as a starter whilst Xhaka is suspended.

Wheatley reported that the Gunners beat Brentford 4-0 today, with the Football.London journalist adding that Elneny saw 33 minutes of action before he had to be replaced by Charlie Patino.