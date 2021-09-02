Just when Arsenal think things can’t get any worse, one of their senior players has tested positive for coronavirus whilst on international duty.

The Gunners have endured an awful start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, having played three and lost three.

With no goals to their name either, they sit rock bottom of the English top-flight before the next round of matches.

It’s odd to think of the fourth game of a season being a ‘must win,’ but that’s exactly the scenario facing Arsenal given that their next opponents are Norwich City who sit directly above them in 19th position.

Mikel Arteta has been backed to the hilt in the transfer market, and his new signings have to hit the ground running if the north Londoners want to this season to be a success.

Granit Xhaka was already missing for the Norwich fixture because of his wild lunge in the Man City game.

The Swiss should’ve hopefully finished his isolation by then, after being the player that tested positive for the virus according to Sky Sports.