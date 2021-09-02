Arsenal prepared to cut losses on major transfer disappointment and sell in January

Arsenal are reportedly willing to cash-in on winger Nicolas Pepe when the January transfer window comes around.

The Gunners made a considerable, club-record investment in Pepe in order to sign him from Lille. That money could probably have been better spent elsewhere.

While there have been flashes of quality from the Ivorian, he has struggled to produce on a consistent basis for Arsenal. There are now suggestions they’d be prepared to see the back of him.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal will listen to offers for Pepe when the January transfer window opens.

There is no suggestion of what Arsenal would demand in exchange for him, but you imagine they will be recording a sizeable loss on their original investment if he were to depart.

It is strange to see a story like this come out just a matter of days after the summer transfer window closed. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any truth to the claims.