Ex-Tottenham star could sign for Arsenal after terminating his Spurs contract

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier would reportedly consider a move to North London rivals Arsenal.

Aurier only left Spurs a matter of days ago, with his contract having been terminated at the tail end of the transfer window.

Tottenham fans would probably have assumed that’d be the last they’d see of the Ivorian in the Premier League – but it might not even be the last they’ve seen of him in North London.

According to Sky Sports, Aurier would entertain an offer from Arsenal, were the Gunners to make an approach to sign him on a free transfer.

The report notes that Arsenal have been approached and made aware of Aurier’s intentions to continue playing Premier League football following his departure from Tottenham.

Whether the Gunners have even the remotest interest in signing him remains to be seen, especially having signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna on transfer Deadline Day.

It’s a funny though, though, a player who spent four years at Tottenham giving Arsenal a call and expressing his interest. That’s unlikely to go down well among Spurs supporters.