Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly have a long-standing interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

And according to journalist Aden-Jay Wood, the three clubs could revisit their interest in signing the Mali international when the transfer window opens up again in January.

Bissouma has shone in the Premier League and looks like he could make the step up to a bigger club, though Wood notes that there weren’t actually any concrete bids for the 25-year-old this summer.

See below for Wood’s tweet about the Bissouma transfer situation, which perhaps seems a bit puzzling given the summer transfer window has just ended without any of these teams trying particularly hard to sign him…

Worth noting that Brighton received no official bids for the player this summer. #BHAFC — Aden-Jay Wood (@AJWood16) September 1, 2021

It might well be that these clubs will look again at Bissouma in January, but it just seems a bit odd that there’d be any indication of them planning this now when they could presumably have signed him in time for the first half of the season just days ago.

It seems inevitable that a talent like Bissouma will join a bigger club eventually, and he could be particularly useful for Man Utd right now after the disappointing early-season form of Fred in midfield.

Liverpool could also do with signing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after a quiet summer, and it may be that Jurgen Klopp will look more closely at that position if his team are not where he wants them to be by the time January comes around.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have made an awful start to the season and could perhaps do well to sign an upgrade on the disappointing and injury-prone Thomas Partey.

The Gunners raided Brighton for the signing of Ben White this summer, so may have a decent relationship with the Seagulls that allows them to do a future deal for Bissouma too.