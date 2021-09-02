Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed his desire to sign for AC Milan permanently.

Bakayoko has been one of the more forgettable acquisitions of the Marina Granovskaia era.

As was reported by Sky Sports at the time of his signing, Chelsea paid AS Monaco £40m to complete the deal.

Bakayoko has not even come close to justifying that level of expenditure since joining the Blues. In fact, he’s spent the bulk of his Chelsea career out on loan.

The Frenchman departed Chelsea on a temporary basis once again with just two days left of the transfer window. Clearly he was not inundated with offers.

Still, a move to AC Milan is an opportunity for him to prove his worth at a side competing for the Serie A title and in the Champions League.

MORE: “Another loan…” Chelsea outcast speaks out as he secures another exit from Stamford Bridge

The BBC‘s report on the deal noted that Bakayoko will spend two seasons with the Rossoneri on loan.

That gives Bakayoko plenty of time to find his rhythm and show AC Milan why he’s worthy of a permanent transfer.

That’s clearly what the midfielder is targeting, having said himself he is hoping to stick around at the San Siro.

He’s quoted by TMW saying, “definitely, I would very much like to stay here. I am very attached to this club, it is a well-known thing: I consider this team my second home.”

Ultimately, Bakayoko is going to need to earn his spot in the AC Milan squad if he wants to remain at the club.

On the evidence of recent seasons, that’s going to be an uphill task for the 27-year-old, all due respect.