Roman Abramovich sets aside cash for Chelsea to sign France international in January

Roman Abramovich is reportedly willing to bankroll a €80m move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in the January transfer window.

Chelsea tried to sign Kounde from Sevilla over the summer, and were confident of striking a deal. However, after the Spanish club moved the goalposts, the transfer fell through and never materialised.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have no dire need for a new centre-back, so you imagine signing Kounde was merely about securing the services of one of the world’s most promising young defenders.

As a result, you’d expect Chelsea to return for him, and according to Don Balon, they could do so when the January transfer window opens in just a few months time.

The report claims that Abramovich has already set aside a considerable sum of cash for Chelsea to get Kounde through the door in the winter.

Tuchel will have to play the first-half of the campaign with his currently selection options in defence, but after all, that is the back-line which won him the Champions League…