Roman Abramovich sets aside cash for Chelsea to sign France international in January

Roman Abramovich is reportedly willing to bankroll a €80m move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in the January transfer window.

Chelsea tried to sign Kounde from Sevilla over the summer, and were confident of striking a deal. However, after the Spanish club moved the goalposts, the transfer fell through and never materialised.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have no dire need for a new centre-back, so you imagine signing Kounde was merely about securing the services of one of the world’s most promising young defenders.

Chelsea will reportedly return for Jules Kounde in the January transfer window

As a result, you’d expect Chelsea to return for him, and according to Don Balon, they could do so when the January transfer window opens in just a few months time.

The report claims that Abramovich has already set aside a considerable sum of cash for Chelsea to get Kounde through the door in the winter.

Tuchel will have to play the first-half of the campaign with his currently selection options in defence, but after all, that is the back-line which won him the Champions League…

