It was the wildest transfer window for years, with the Premier League being heavily involved in multiple incoming and outgoings.

Manchester United will be delighted with the captures of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst rivals, City, might be a little disappointed not to have secured Harry Kane to add to their capture of Jack Grealish.

West Ham have spent heavily in this window – £64m according to transfermarkt – and even Crystal Palace have dished out to the tune of £66m.

London rivals Arsenal top the spending list with a whopping £121.23m, whilst Chelsea will be absolutely delighted.

MORE: Serious blow for Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel’s European champions have also ‘won’ the transfer window given that, of all 20 Premier League teams, they have been the most profitable.

Despite signing Romelu Lukaku for a little shy of £100m, the west Londoners still ended up in the black to the tune of £37.12m.

More Stories / Latest News Pundit criticises Arsenal transfer business and slams Arteta treatment of unsettled player Ronald Koeman set to be renewed until 2023 but Joan Laporta has set demanding conditions to be met by Barcelona’s coach Chelsea at the front of the queue for permanent £30m Saul transfer despite Man United interest

Not a bad window’s work that.