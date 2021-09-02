It was the wildest transfer window for years, with the Premier League being heavily involved in multiple incoming and outgoings.
Manchester United will be delighted with the captures of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst rivals, City, might be a little disappointed not to have secured Harry Kane to add to their capture of Jack Grealish.
West Ham have spent heavily in this window – £64m according to transfermarkt – and even Crystal Palace have dished out to the tune of £66m.
London rivals Arsenal top the spending list with a whopping £121.23m, whilst Chelsea will be absolutely delighted.
MORE: Serious blow for Liverpool
Thomas Tuchel’s European champions have also ‘won’ the transfer window given that, of all 20 Premier League teams, they have been the most profitable.
Despite signing Romelu Lukaku for a little shy of £100m, the west Londoners still ended up in the black to the tune of £37.12m.
Not a bad window’s work that.