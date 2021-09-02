The international break has turned into a nightmare for one Chelsea player after he was not only accused of faking injury by his manager, but was then banned from playing for his country whilst Vahid Halilodzic remains manager of Morocco.

The player concerned is Hakim Ziyech who hasn’t enjoyed the best time of it at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel either.

Perhaps the German has seen a similar sort of attitude from the player behind the scenes, which would more clearly explain his absences.

In any event, his international career now seems all but over, and certainly for the foreseeable future.

“Ziyech was not disciplined during the last two games,” Halilodzic was quoted as saying by Optus Sport.

“He didn’t look like a player competing with the national team for World Cup qualifiers.

“For the first time in my career, I saw a player in the national team who doesn’t want to train and pretends to be injured. Although tests have shown that he can play.

“I will not tolerate this behaviour as long as I am the national coach of Morocco.”

Though there is no confirmation that he has returned to his club, it would make no sense whatsoever for Ziyech to stay with the team until the end of the current international break.

It’s a real shame for a player that clearly has so much talent and was one of the mainstays of a brilliant Ajax side that also included Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

Whereas the latter pair have gone on to carve out excellent careers at Juventus and Barcelona respectively, Ziyech has gone backwards.