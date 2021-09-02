The morning after the night before and everyone is still lauding Cristiano Ronaldo for becoming the greatest international goalscorer ever.

His two late, late headers against the Republic of Ireland ensured a win for the hosts when defeat looked to be on the cards.

However, the captain and no.7 shouldn’t have been on the pitch by the time his goals were scored.

As Ronaldo set himself ready for a free-kick, Dara O’Shea petulantly kicked the ball away but that led to Ronaldo raising his hands. A direct red card if the rules are interpreted correctly.