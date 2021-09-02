Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt number confirmed by Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the no. 7 shirt, taking it off teammate Edinson Cavani.

Ronaldo re-signed for Man United from Juventus on Deadline Day, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

The Portuguese forward was a superstar upon his departure, but returns one of the greatest players of all-time.

Ronaldo is one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, with his ‘CR7’ brand a major part of that.

When you think of a footballer wearing the number 7 shirt, you immediately think of Ronaldo.

As a result, we wondered what he would do after arriving back at Man United, with that shirt number occupied by striker Edinson Cavani.

We now have our answer…

The club have confirmed via their website manutd.com that Ronaldo will wear the 7, with Cavani switching to 21.

That will see Man United reap the rewards of having club memorabilia branded with ‘Ronaldo 7’, while Cavani has the number he wears for the Uruguay National Team.

Quoted by the @ManUtd Twitter account, Ronaldo thanked Cavani for allowing him to take the 7:

“I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture.”

Cavani deserves credit for so willingly passing over what is such a famous shirt at Man United, but you can’t really say no to Cristiano Ronaldo, can you?