Cristiano Ronaldo forced to QUARANTINE upon arrival in UK in blow for Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Manchester United’s next league game against Newcastle United, despite the fact he will need to self-isolate.

That’s according to The Times, who report that Man United applied for a “elite sport exemption” which would have seen Ronaldo arrive in the UK without any requirement to quarantine. However, it was turned down by the government.

As a result, Ronaldo will need to self-isolate upon arrival in Manchester. It remains unconfirmed when he will be taking the flight, but you imagine it will be sooner rather than later.

Cristiano Ronaldo was released early from Portugal duty

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt number confirmed by Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
England stars Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham subjected to SICK monkey chants on ugly night in Hungary
Video: Declan Rice hammers in long-range strike for England as West Ham ace benefits from Peter Gulacsi blunder
Video: Manchester United combination as Harry Maguire heads in Luke Shaw corner for England

With Man United’s clash with Newcastle on the Saturday, it really is a race against time for Ronaldo to get on the training pitch and prepare for his Old Trafford homecoming.

His suspension and subsequent release from the Portugal National Team certainly helps matters, but even so, Man United fans will be hoping that Ronaldo is on a plane tomorrow and at the training ground on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be confident heading into the clash with Newcastle regardless, but it’s an opportunity for Ronaldo to make his second debut in front of a packed Old Trafford – that’d mean a lot to the supporters.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.