Cristiano Ronaldo forced to QUARANTINE upon arrival in UK in blow for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Manchester United’s next league game against Newcastle United, despite the fact he will need to self-isolate.

That’s according to The Times, who report that Man United applied for a “elite sport exemption” which would have seen Ronaldo arrive in the UK without any requirement to quarantine. However, it was turned down by the government.

As a result, Ronaldo will need to self-isolate upon arrival in Manchester. It remains unconfirmed when he will be taking the flight, but you imagine it will be sooner rather than later.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt number confirmed by Manchester United

With Man United’s clash with Newcastle on the Saturday, it really is a race against time for Ronaldo to get on the training pitch and prepare for his Old Trafford homecoming.

His suspension and subsequent release from the Portugal National Team certainly helps matters, but even so, Man United fans will be hoping that Ronaldo is on a plane tomorrow and at the training ground on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be confident heading into the clash with Newcastle regardless, but it’s an opportunity for Ronaldo to make his second debut in front of a packed Old Trafford – that’d mean a lot to the supporters.