Two years ago, Dan James was a whisker away from signing for Leeds United before eventually ending up at Manchester United.

After becoming surplus to requirements this summer at the Red Devils, the Welsh international has finally made the move to the Elland Road outfit.

However, it appears that he wasn’t manager, Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice in the wide right attacking role.

According to Record, cited by Leeds All Over, it was actually Porto’s Luis Diaz that the Yorkshiremen had cast their eyes over in the first instance.

Ultimately, the club decided against pursuing a move for Diaz, as much for the transfer fee being demanded as anything else.

MORE: Serious blow for Liverpool

James will at least get the playing time that’s been denied to him recently at Manchester United.

A pacy, hard-working winger, he will complement the young squad that Bielsa has moulded into a wonderfully expansive and efficient outfit.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United star “desperate” to seal transfer to Premier League rivals Tottenham considered surprise deadline day transfer swoop Man City’s Riyad Mahrez gets read the riot act for his blond hair whilst on international duty with Algeria

A five-year contract shows the club’s commitment to a player that can really come into his own now that the shackles are off.

If Bielsa can get the best out of him too, it’s not too much of a stretch to believe that Leeds could be pushing for the Europa League places by season’s end.