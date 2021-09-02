England stars Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham subjected to SICK monkey chants on ugly night in Hungary

There have been concerning reports about monkey chants during tonight’s clash between Hungary and England at the Puskas Arena.

England defeated Hungary 4-0 to record three important points in their efforts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice all got on the scoresheet as the Three Lions ran out winners.

However, the contest was marred by reports that the Hungarian supporters were directing racial abuse towards the England players.

As is reported by the Independent, ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke revealed live on air that monkey chants had been directed at England duo Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

Sterling and his England teammates were also pelted with cups after his opening goal in the second-half of the contest.

There will likely be an inquest into the actions of the Hungary fans on the night, with their behaviour lamentable throughout.

If their supporters are found guilty of racially abusing Sterling and Bellingham, we only hope that UEFA will give them more than the usual slap on the wrists.