England stars Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham subjected to SICK monkey chants on ugly night in Hungary

England National Team
Posted by

There have been concerning reports about monkey chants during tonight’s clash between Hungary and England at the Puskas Arena.

England defeated Hungary 4-0 to record three important points in their efforts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice all got on the scoresheet as the Three Lions ran out winners.

However, the contest was marred by reports that the Hungarian supporters were directing racial abuse towards the England players.

The Hungary fans threw flares and cups onto the pitch, in addition to the monkey chant reports

MORE: Video: Raheem Sterling pelted by Hungary fans after scoring England opener from Mason Mount assist

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Declan Rice hammers in long-range strike for England as West Ham ace benefits from Peter Gulacsi blunder
Video: Manchester United combination as Harry Maguire heads in Luke Shaw corner for England
Video: Harry Kane doubles England’s lead with fine header after more superb work from Raheem Sterling

As is reported by the Independent, ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke revealed live on air that monkey chants had been directed at England duo Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

Sterling and his England teammates were also pelted with cups after his opening goal in the second-half of the contest.

There will likely be an inquest into the actions of the Hungary fans on the night, with their behaviour lamentable throughout.

If their supporters are found guilty of racially abusing Sterling and Bellingham, we only hope that UEFA will give them more than the usual slap on the wrists.

More Stories Jude Bellingham Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.