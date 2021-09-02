Everton ace officially out for Venezuela’s World Cup Qualifying fixtures

For the Venezuelan National Team, it is the worst possible news. Salomón Rondón will not play on the triple FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures, per Marca.

Rondón, who has just signed with Everton FC, will not be with Venezuela for the games against Argentina, Peru, and Paraguay. The forward did not state why he will not play, but it is believed that he was denied the chance to travel after his arrival to the Premier League.

Due to the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 protocols, those entering from the country’s red list will need to quarantine for ten days, resulting in players who will be playing in these qualifying fixtures missing a couple of games when they return to England.

Some players were able to negotiate their way into playing in these World Cup qualifying fixtures. At the same time, other teams didn’t give up footballers, as happened with his new Everton teammate Richarlison. The Brazil national team had to withdraw their call-ups from the Premier League.